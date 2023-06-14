The Detroit Red Wings have filled the head coaching vacancy for their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, by promoting Dan Watson from the Red Wings ECHL affiliate, the Toledo Walleye. This decision comes after the non-renewal of Ben Simon‘s contract by the Wings two months ago. Watson, who is 43, had an impressive record with the Walleye this past season, leading them to a 45-19-3 regular-season record and a 9-4 record in the Kelly Cup playoffs. His experience and success within the organization played a significant role in his selection as the new head coach of the Griffins.

Detroit Red Wings promote Dan Watson

The promotion of Dan Watson was announced by Shawn Horcoff, the Wings' assistant general manager and the current general manager of the Griffins. Horcoff praised Watson's ability to establish a winning culture in Toledo through his strong work ethic, effective communication skills, and positive player relationships. Watson's passion for player development, coupled with his familiarity with the Red Wings organization, makes him an ideal candidate to continue the growth and success of the players in Grand Rapids.

Watson, Horcoff said in a statement, “established a tremendous winning culture during his six years as head coach in Toledo through his work ethic, communication skills, and the relationships he built with his players. Dan’s passion for player development and familiarity with the Red Wings organization will be vital assets, and we’re confident his experience will lead to the continued growth of our players in Grand Rapids.”

Bottom Line – A New Era Begins

With the promotion of Dan Watson, the Grand Rapids Griffins are entering a new era under his leadership. The success he achieved with the Toledo Walleye, combined with his extensive experience within the Red Wings organization, positions him well to continue the winning tradition of the Griffins. The future looks promising for the team as they embark on a new chapter under Watson's guidance.