Detroit Red Wings sign free agent D Ryan Murphy

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have signed D Ryan Murphy to a two-way contract.

Murphy, who is 28, was originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft.

During his time in the NHL, Murphy has scored six goals and dished out 31 assists in 151 career games.

The last time Murphy played in more than three games in a season was during the 2017-18 campaign where he scored two goals and had three assists in 21 games with the Minnesota Wild.

