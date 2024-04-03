fb
Paul Tyler

Michael Rasmussen’s Injury: Red Wings Face Rangers Without Key Forward

Red Wings News Reports

Injured forward Michael Rasmussen won’t play for the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night vs. the Rangers on home ice.

Injured forward Michael Rasmussen will miss the Detroit Red Wings‘ Friday night game against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena. Rasmussen, known for his physical play, is sidelined due to an injury and will not be available for the upcoming match.

Michael Rasmussen won't play for Detroit Red Wings

Michael Rasmussen Injury Update: Out for Rangers Game

Rasmussen, who sustained an upper-body injury during Monday night’s victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning, will be unavailable for the Red Wings in Friday’s game and potentially for a longer period, as reported by Detroit Free Press beat writer Helene St. James.

Rasmussen has been a consistent presence alongside Andrew Copp and Christian Fischer on the same line, appearing in every game this season. “We’ve had a little success there getting that line back together. Him, Copp, and Fischer eat up really good minutes,” coach Derek Lalonde said. “Rasmussen gives us some hard play and size. He’s around the net, helping drive his line off the forecheck.” This season, Rasmussen has registered a career-high 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) with a +8 rating.

This season, Rasmussen has registered a career-high 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) with a +8 rating.

Michael Rasmussen Red Wings

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings face the New York Rangers on Friday night as they continue their playoff push. 
  2. Michael Rasmussen, injured in Monday night’s game against the Lightning, will not play.
  3. Rasmussen, with a career-best 33 points this season, may also miss Sunday’s game.

Bottom Line: There’s no rest for the weary

The NHL schedule doesn’t pause for injured players, so Detroit will need to rely on their depth, a strength this season, to cover for Rasmussen’s absence. The Red Wings face the Rangers at Little Caesars Arena Friday night at 7:00 PM, with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and 97.1 The Ticket.

