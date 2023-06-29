Detroit Red Wings trade in 2nd Round of 2023 NHL Draft

After making each of their first two second-round picks at No. 41 and No. 42, a Detroit Red Wings trade has been reported. They have reportedly traded the No. 43 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. According to reports, the Red Wings have traded the No. 43 pick to the Nashville Predators in exchange for No. 47 and No. 147.

Detroit Red Wings trade with Nashville Predators

Max Bultman of The Athletic made the initial report that the Red Wings were making a trade with the Predators.

Bottom Line: Better late than never

Heading into the draft, there was speculation that the Red Wings would pair one of their second-round picks along with the No. 17 overall pick to acquire Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators. That trade obviously did not happen, and instead, Steve Yzerman traded the No. 43 pick to the Predators in exchange for No. 47 and No. 147.