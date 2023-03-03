Detroit Red Wings trade Jakub Vrana to St. Louis Blues

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have traded Jakub Vrana to the St. Louis Blues. Just moments ago, the Red Wings tweeted out that they have acquired a 7th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and center Dylan McLaughlin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Vrana. The Red Wings then announced that McLaughlin has been loaned to the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired a 7th round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and center Dylan McLaughlin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for left wing Jakub Vrana. pic.twitter.com/7mFmPX9iaK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 3, 2023

Jakub Vrana by the Numbers

Since being acquired by the Red Wings during the 2020-21 season, Vrana has played in just 42 total games, posting the following stats:

22 goals

10 assists

+/- of -6

15:12 average ice time

Bottom Line: Steve Yzerman is dealing at the Deadline

On Thursday, Steve Yzerman, the General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings, made a trade deal with the Boston Bruins and traded Tyler Bertuzzi. As part of the deal, the Red Wings received a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, which is top-10 protected, and a fourth-round pick in 2025. Similarly, on Wednesday, Yzerman traded defenseman Filip Hronek and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft to the Vancouver Canucks. In return, the Red Wings received a top-12 protected first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and a second-round pick in the same draft year.