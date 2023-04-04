Detroit Red Wings wrap up their Canadian trip against another Original Six for the Montreal Canadiens| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings will finish up their Canadian road trip against another Original Six rival the Montreal Canadiens with puck drop set for 7:00 PM. This is the Red Wings' final matchup against Montreal with Detroit winning two of the three previous meetings; the first on October 14th 3-0 and the other on January 26th 4-3 in overtime. Montreal won in a shootout 3-2 on November 8th.

Detroit Red Wings (34-33-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-41-6)

When: Tuesday, April 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Centre Bell (Montreal, QC)

Channel: Bally Sports Detroit

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Scoring Leaders

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Goaltender Comparison

Why it matters

The Red Wings over their last six matchups against the Canadiens are 3-2-1. The Canadiens are currently in last place in the Atlantic Division and are 15th in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference and are in sixth place in the Atlantic Division, 11 points ahead of the Canadiens.

Today’s game is the first game against a non-playoff team for the Red Wings since they played the Philadelphia Flyers on March 25th. In the four games against playoff teams the Red Wings are 3-1-0 in those games and have outscored their opponents 17-14.

Marco Kasper will miss tonight's game due to a lower-body injury. Tonight’s starting goalie will be Ville Husso who is returning from a lower-body injury. Husso in his career has played in four games against Montreal and is 2-0-2 against them stopping 107 of the 115 shots he has seen in his career against them, he also has a shutout in his career against them.

Magnus Hellberg will back up Husso tonight as Alex Nedeljkovic has to be reassigned to the minors despite his great play as of late because he was up with Detroit on an emergency call up and they have no regular call-ups left.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens by the numbers

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Andrew Copp

Andrew Copp got the task on Saturday night of playing alongside new Red Wing Marco Kasper, Copp is a solid player for Kasper to learn from with Copp’s NHL experience. Copp has played in 559 career games between the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, and Detroit Red Wings. In those games, he scored 91 goals and added 152 assists.

This season with the Red Wings he has nine goals and 32 assists playing in all 76 of the Red Wings games. Copp is one of only two Red Wings that are a plus in the plus/minus category this season posting a plus one and he has a 48.8 face-off win percentage. In his last five games, Copp has three points coming on a goal and two assists.

Copp ranks eighth on the team in goals.

Copp ranks third on the team in assists.

Copp ranks fourth on the team in points.

Copp's projected line shifts

Copp is expected to slide back into the center spot on the second line with Kasper out playing with Lucas Raymond, and it is undecided who will be on his other wing. Copp will also play on the second power-play unit alongside Joe Veleno, Jonatan Berggren, Dominik Kubalik, Jake Walman.

Copp has one power-play goal, and four power-play assists this season.

Copp has 11 power-play goals, and 17 power-play assists in his career.

Copp’s Career vs. Montreal

Copp has played in 20 games against the Canadiens scoring six goals and adding nine assists. In his three games against Montreal this season he has two points coming off two assists.

Wrap Up

The Detroit Red Wings have played very well as of late, I know the tank fans are probably not happy with the wins lately, but it is a good sign of things to come. Yes, with the wins the draft pick keeps dropping but thankfully this season is one of the deepest drafts in recent years so there is a chance to get a solid player.

The Red Wings have six games remaining including tonight and out of those six they will play four teams in a playoff spot. Even though they are not going to make the playoffs they have a chance to finish with their most points since 2016-17 and could finish even in the top ten of the Eastern Conference.

What is the Detroit Red Wings' schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports