Detroit Tigers acquire Isan Diaz from San Francisco Giants

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have claimed infielder Isan Diaz off waivers from the San Francisco Giants and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo. In order to make room for Diaz on their 40-man roster, the Tigers have designated LHP Zach Logue for assignment.

Isan Diaz by the Numbers

Diaz, who is 27, was originally selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2nd Round of the 2014 MLB Draft. In his MLB career, Diaz is batting .179 with nine home runs and 42 RBIs in 151 career games. So far in 2023, he is batting .053 with zero home runs and one RBI in six games with the Giants.

Goodbye Mr. Logue

Logue has struggled during his time with the Tigers in 2023, posting a 7.36 ERA with 10 strikeouts and two walks in three appearances. He was not much better at Triple-A Toledo, as he posted a 6.22 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 33 walks in 63.2 innings of work. We certainly wish Logue all the best as he moves forward with his career.

Key Points

The Tigers announced a pair of roster moves on Monday

Diaz has been claimed off waivers

Logue has been designated for assignment to make room for Diaz on the 40-man roster

Bottom Line: Always Looking for Talent

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris is continually looking for ways to improve the Tigers roster, and this move is an example of that. Harris is familiar with Diaz, as he was acquired by the Giants in April of 2022. Though Diaz has struggled in a big way so far in his professional baseball career, Harris obviously saw enough in him to bring him in for a shot with the Tigers.