41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
type here...

Could the Detroit Tigers bench Ron Gardenhire, other coaches?

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

With COVID-19 still making its way through the United States, professional sports leagues are putting a great deal of thought into how things will look when their seasons begin.

As for America’s favorite pastime, Major League Baseball and the MLBPA finally agreed to a 60-game season, which is expected to begin on July 23, which Spring Training 2.0 (or whatever you want to call it) beginning on July 1.

We have learned that adults over the age of 60 are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and in response to that, the Minnesota Twins have decided that Bob McClure, 68, and Bill Evers, 66, will not be on the coaching staff this year because of health and safety concerns with the coronavirus.

The question is, should the Detroit Tigers go the same route with manager Ron Gardenhire (62) and some of the older coaches on the team, including pitching coach Rick Anderson (63), and bench coach, Lloyd McClendon (60)?

Gardenhire, who has had some health scares, says he is ‘uneasy’ about what lies ahead.

“40 years I’ve been in baseball. Once it gets taken away from you and we had to stop spring training, poof, everybody was gone,” Gardenhire said. “There’s a fellowship in baseball that’s second to none because we play so many games and we’re around each other. You miss those things. Like I said, the biggest thing is health.” 

“I would never want to jump ship from my team,” said Gardenhire. “We’re hopefully going to do everything right as far as protocol goes and keep everybody healthy as best we possibly can. But yeah, I’m definitely a little uneasy about it, just because we got 60 guys coming through a clubhouse and a whole bunch of coaches too. We know how this thing happens, we’ve seen it happen. Hopefully we’ll be able to keep it away from our ballclub.” 

Nation, what do you think the Tigers should do? Should Gardenhire make the decision to stay away from the team?

 

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

General Topic

NBA on track to resume, but Adam Silver voices concerns

Dylan Bair - 0
The coronavirus rages in the United States, halting progress made by multiple states and causing many to regress from opening back up as they've...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release hilarious Matthew Stafford ‘Transformation’ video

Arnold Powell - 0
Apparently it is Transformation Tuesday -- I have never heard of this because I am too focused on Tacos -- and the Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions grab top-ranked IDL in 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Don Drysdale - 0
We are still waiting patiently (and hoping) for the Detroit Lions 2020 training camp to kick-off but that does not mean those of us...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Could the Detroit Tigers bench Ron Gardenhire, other coaches?

Don Drysdale - 0
With COVID-19 still making its way through the United States, professional sports leagues are putting a great deal of thought into how things will...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

USPBL to begin 2020 season on Friday despite Gov. Whitmer keeping much of state in Phase 4

Don Drysdale - 0
This coming Friday, we will have professional baseball in Utica as the United Shore Professional Baseball League has decided to begin their 2020 season...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

2020 Minor League Baseball season officially cancelled

Michael Whitaker - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed yet another sports victim, as the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has officially been cancelled. Most teams have agreed...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Official: Detroit Tigers ink 1st round draft pick Spencer Torkelson to record-breaking contract

Michael Whitaker - 0
The ink has hit the paper, and it's now official: Detroit Tigers first round draft selection Spencer Torkelson is now officially a member of...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Pair of Washington Nationals players decide to sit out 2020 MLB season

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Washington Nationals, both Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross have decided to sit out the 2020 Major League Baseball season because of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.