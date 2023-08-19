Detroit Tigers designate Eric Haase for assignment

According to a report from Evan Petzold, the Detroit Tigers have designated Eric Haase for assignment. In a corresponding move, it sounds like the Tigers are adding former Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly to their roster.

More to come…

Why it Matters

After blasting 36 total home runs for the Tigers in 2021-2022, Haase has only hit four home runs so far in 2023, and to say he has struggled would be an understatement. During his time with the Tigers so far this season, he batted .201 (.530 OPS) with four home runs and 26 RBIs in 86 games.

Goodbye, Eric. Hello, Carson

As we say goodbye to Eric Haase, who is a Detroit native (Divine Child High School), we say hello to Carson Kelly. Kelly, who is 29, was originally selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2nd Round of the 2012 MLB Draft. During his eight seasons in the Majors, Kelly is batting .223 with 44 home runs and 163 RBIs. In 32 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023, Kelly batted .226 with one home run and six RBIs.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Moving One

Eric Haase had a rough go of it with the Tigers in 2023, but he was definitely given plenty of time to get himself right. Unfortunately, that did not happen, and now he is on the outside looking in. With that being said, Haase has been a class act since coming home to the Tigers, and we certainly wish him the best of luck moving forward.