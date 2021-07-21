Detroit Tigers fans react when Lions QB Jared Goff is shown on scoreboard [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

On Monday night it was Cade Cunningham who made an appearance at Comerica Park and he got a “we want Cade” chant from the fans in attendance.

Two days later, it was Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff who was in the house to watch the Tigers take on the Rangers.

Following the fifth inning, Goff was shown on the Tigers scoreboard and the fans in attendance gave him a loud ovation to welcome him to the Motor City.

We are having fun!

Jared Goff is in attendance for the Tigers game tonight. pic.twitter.com/GZhEmhXsDi — DLB (@DetLionBlood) July 22, 2021

Jared Goff comes from a baseball family. His dad Jerry was a backup catcher in MLB for six seasons, including two years for Jim Leyland in Pittsburgh. https://t.co/rAgAe1W2wF — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 22, 2021