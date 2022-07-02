Detroit Tigers had ‘plenty of chances’ in loss vs. Royals

The Detroit Tigers put runners in scoring position against the Kansas City Royals but they were not able to get timely hitting as the Royals won the game by a score of 3-1.

In fact, the Tigers finished the game an abysmal 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position on Friday night at Comerica Park.

This marks the 23rd time this season (in 75 games) that the Tigers have scored one run or less and they are now averaging 2.97 runs per game, which is the worst in all of Major League Baseball.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch says his team had ‘plenty of chances’

Too many times this season, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has had to step to the podium after a loss in which the offense could not get the job done and Friday night was no different.

Following the game, Hinch acknowledged that the Tigers had ‘plenty of chances’ against the Royals.

“We had plenty of chances,” manager A.J. Hinch said.

“In the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth, we did a good job putting pressure on them and couldn’t get the hit,” Hinch said. “Haasey just misses that ball for the sac fly. It’s a frustrating ending because we gave ourselves plenty of opportunity and didn’t get the big hit.”

Brad Keller was on the mound for the Royals and the Tigers just could not pick up the big hit against him.

“When he’s on, he can move the ball around,” Hinch said. “He threw a lot of 3-1 sliders, 3-2 sliders to lefties. He can move the ball around quite a bit. He’s got a good arm. When he’s at his best, he’s doing a little bit of everything.

“We couldn’t keep the ball off the ground at the beginning of the game, and then at the end, we just didn’t get the big hit. I think his outing changes if we can come up with one or two big hits.”

After Riley Greene singled and Willi Castro walked in the sixth inning, Keller was able to retire Javier Báez, Miguel Cabrera, and Harold Castro in order to get out of the jam.

“They’re in the middle of the order,” Hinch said. “Javy has been as hot as anybody. We want those guys to drive the ball. There’s no base-to-base. It was a hard time moving runners around in general tonight. But give your middle of the order as many chances as possible, and we feel good about that.”

The Detroit Tigers will take on the same Royals team again on Saturday.

