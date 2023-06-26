Detroit Tigers have new No. 1 prospect

Major League Baseball has released its latest Top 100 Prospects list, and our Detroit Tigers have a new No. 1 prospect in their organization. That player is Colt Keith, who has moved all the way up to No. 43 on the overall list.

Tigers have a new No. 1 prospect

Keith, who was previously ranked No. 80 overall, moved up a whopping 37 spots, which ties him with Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero, who went from No. 54 to No. 17. If you have been following along with our Tigers' Minor League updates, you are well aware of the fact that Keith has pretty much dominated during his time at Double-A Erie this season. In 246 at-bats in 2023, Keith is batting .325 with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs. He is also slugging .585 and has posted a .977 OPS in those games.

At the same level, Colt Keith continues to flex plus power for Double-A Erie, and that ability to tattoo balls has helped push his average above .300 for much of his age-21 season. Detroit officials are now fielding questions about whether the 2020 fifth-rounder could skip Triple-A and join the Tigers in the season’s second half.

Detroit Tigers Top 10 Prospects

The only other Tigers' prospect in the Top 100 rankings is Jace Jung, who comes in at No. 53. Here are the Tigers updated Top 10 prospects, according to Major League Baseball.

Key Points

Tigers' farm system in need of improvement: While Keith and Jace Jung (ranked at No. 53) represent the Tigers' presence in the Top 100 Prospects list, the overall state of their farm system requires attention and development.

Bottom Line: The Farm needs to be built

When an MLB team is not good, the hope is that their farm system will be very good. That is not the case for the Tigers, and it is something Scott Harris will work to improve.