Detroit Tigers’ Isaac Paredes suffers setback

Detroit Tigers infielder Isaac Paredes has been on the injured list since suffering a strained hip last month. The Tigers subsequently sent him to the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens for a rehabilitation assignment, but things haven’t gone according to plan.

Per manager AJ Hinch, Paredes has suffered a setback and will be going to the team training site in Lakeland, FL for at least the next five days.

Isaac Paredes had a setback in his rehab assignment with @MudHens, A.J. Hinch said. He’s now in Lakeland, where he’ll work out for at least the next five days. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 3, 2021

So far in 2021, Paredes sports a .256 batting average with one home run and four RBI in 14 games played.