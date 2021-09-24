Detroit Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd will undergo surgery

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd exited his start in Kansas City in mid-June after 2⅓ innings due to left arm discomfort. Earlier this afternoon, manager AJ Hinch announced that he’ll be requiring surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left arm.

Matthew Boyd is having surgery on his flexor tendon Monday. Not TJ and no definitive timeline yet on how long the surgery could keep him out. Hope is he can pitch at some point next season. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) September 24, 2021

Boyd has a 3.44 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 13 appearances with the Tigers in 2021.