Detroit Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd will undergo surgery

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd exited his start in Kansas City in mid-June after 2⅓ innings due to left arm discomfort. Earlier this afternoon, manager AJ Hinch announced that he’ll be requiring surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left arm.

Boyd has a 3.44 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 13 appearances with the Tigers in 2021.

