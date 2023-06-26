Detroit Tigers will call up Matt Manning to start against Rangers

Matt Manning has not pitched for the Detroit Tigers since April 11. In fact, Manning only made two starts with the Tigers in 2023 before breaking the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot during the final pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays. Now, according to a report from Chris McCosky, Manning will rejoin the Tigers and start Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Manning to make his return against a powerhouse

Manning, who was 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA in his two starts in April, will have his work cut out for him as the Texas Rangers have been one of the best teams in baseball so far this season. In fact, heading into Monday's game, the Rangers had been averaging 5.9 runs per game, which is the best in Major League Baseball.

Bottom Line: A much-needed boost for the Tigers

Heading into the 2023 season, the hope was that Matt Manning, who went 2-3 with a 3.43 ERA in 2022, would take a big step forward and be a big piece of the Tigers' starting rotation. Unfortunately, a broken bone put those hopes on hold for a bit, but now Manning is coming back. Let's hope that he can stay healthy for the remainder of the season.