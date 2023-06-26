Detroit Tigers decide on roster replacement for Nick Maton

Nick Maton has struggled all season long for the Detroit Tigers, but his performance on Sunday was finally the straw that broke the camel's back. Following his horrendous performance against the Twins, Maton was sent to Triple-A Toledo to get right mentally. According to reports, the Tigers have decided to bring back Tyler Nevin to replace Maton on the roster.

Maton has a game to forget vs. Twins

Maton committed a throwing error during the eighth inning, resulting in the Twins' Royce Lewis scoring the crucial tying run. Later, during the 10th inning, Maton couldn't field Lewis' single cleanly, leading to Minnesota's Carlos Correa crossing home plate and securing the go-ahead run.

Tigers decide on roster replacement for Maton

According to a report from Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the Tigers have decided to promote Tyler Nevin from Triple-A Toledo. This move will formally be announced prior to tonight's game against the Texas Rangers.

Tyler Nevin has struggled at the MLB level in 2023

It sounds like Nevin will get the promotion because the Tigers will square off against a good amount of left-handed pitching in their next two series against the Rangers and Rockies. So far this season, Nevin is batting just .128 at the MLB level, but he is batting .304 with the Toledo Mud Hens. Hopefully, he can continue his Triple-A success with the Tigers this time around.