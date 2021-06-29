Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch gives update on pair of injured pitchers

Sharing is caring!

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch gave an update on a couple of injured pitcheers in the organization.

Hinch said that Spencer Turnbull has begun throwing in Lakeland and is expected to throw off a mound for the first time sometime this week.

Hinch also gave an update on Alex Lange, saying he is going to throw a bullpen and then live batting practice before beginning his rehab assignment in Toledo.

