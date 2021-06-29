Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch gives update on pair of injured pitchers

by

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch gave an update on a couple of injured pitcheers in the organization.

Hinch said that Spencer Turnbull has begun throwing in Lakeland and is expected to throw off a mound for the first time sometime this week.

Hinch also gave an update on Alex Lange, saying he is going to throw a bullpen and then live batting practice before beginning his rehab assignment in Toledo.

