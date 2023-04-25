Detroit Tigers Manager AJ Hinch: “Nick came up with the big hit”

The Detroit Tigers picked up a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night to snap their four-game losing streak. The Tigers' offense was sparked by a big three-run home run by Nick Maton in the Top of the third inning. The Tigers were also sparked by a stellar outing by Matt Boyd on the mound going five innings giving up the only two Brewers runs on five hits; he walked one and struck out eight.

Key Points:

Tigers snap four-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Brewers.

Tigers' offense was led by Nick Maton’s three-run home run in the third innings.

Tigers starter Matt Boyd turned in a solid outing.

AJ Hinch Post Game Comments about Maton

The Detroit Tigers Manager Aj Hinch changed his lineup for Monday’s matchup because his offense has been lackluster lately. One of those changes was moving Nick Maton into the cleanup spot; Maton had struggled as of late, going one for his last 25, and hadn’t had a hit in his last 22 at-bats. Before the game, Hinch stated he had not lost faith in Maton, who the Tigers acquired this offseason in the trade that sent closer Gregory Soto to the Philadelphia Phillies. Hinch had this to say about Maton.

“Nothing is going to shake him, one of the things I like about him is that he’s unflappable. There’s not an ounce of panic in him and he’s not going to see any panic in more or anyone else around here. He shows up every day ready to play, same preparation, same approach, same bark.” – AJ Hinch

After the game, Nick Maton had this to say about his home run that gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead in the third inning.

“Definitely needed that one personally and we needed it as a team, too, I’ve felt good about my swing. I’ve been putting pretty good swings on the ball. But one game can change everything about how you look at it. – Nick Maton

The Tigers made some base running mistakes before the Maton home run, or else it could have been an even bigger inning for Detroit, but AJ Hinch had this to say about the Maton home run.

“It’s just about taking the lead; we don’t really think about those things during the game. We made a couple of mistakes, but Nick came up with the big hit. That three-run homer gave us a lead. That’s a hit we haven’t been able to get over this last week or so – that big hit with runners in scoring position and with two outs.” – AJ Hinch

Bottom Line

The Tigers were able to snap their losing streak to the Brewers, who currently own the fifth-best record in the MLB and the third-best record in the National League. The Tigers heading into Monday night, were five and five in their last ten. This will be a big series for the Tigers, who currently sit in third in the American League Central and could make up some ground with some wins against the Brewers. They will also avoid Milwaukee’s ace in Corbin Burnes, who pitched Sunday against the Red Sox.