Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch praises RHP Wily Peralta after victory vs. Rays

The Detroit Tigers were able to earn a series split against the contending Tampa Bay Rays thanks to a superb performance on the mound from RHP Wily Peralta.

He tossed seven scoreless innings while Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau delivered solo home runs that powered Detroit to a 2-0 win this afternoon at Tropicana Field.

“We asked a lot out of him, and he delivered,” Hinch said. He did an incredible job of getting 7 scoreless at a time when we needed it. We were thin in the bullpen and we needed him to go deep against a good team. He continued to get outs.”

“His stuff was really good today.”

Peralta, who entered today’s game with a 2.91 ERA in his last seven starts, certainly has made his car to be a mainstay in Detroit’s rotation after he was signed to a minor league contract prior to this season.

“He’s been very important to us,” Hinch said before the game. “Not just logging the innings, but the quality that’s come with it. The guy has come on a mission. He wanted to start. He made that known when he signed. He was emphatic about wanting an opportunity to start.”

