Another arm down: Matt Manning injury sets Tigers back another pitcher

The Detroit Tigers are down another arm with the Matt Manning injury

The Detroit Tigers have been anything but healthy in 2023, especially at the pitching position. Casey Mize, Spencer Turnbull, Matthew Boyd, Eduardo Rodriguez and Tyler Alexander have all missed time this season, and now, they're dealing with another setback after Matt Manning left tonight's game with an injury.

Manning was cruising prior to his injury

Manning lasted 6 1/3 innings tonight against the visiting Houston Astros before his departure, striking out three batters while allowing only a single hit and run.

He departed tonight's game

After throwing a slider to Yainer Diaz, Manning looked noticeably uncomfortable on the mound and appeared to favor his back. After a discussion with manager A.J. Hinch as well as a single warmup pitch, he departed.

Another injury, it appears. Matt Manning leaves the game with one out in the seventh inning after throwing his 80th pitch — a slider — to Yainer Diaz. He didn't look comfortable after throwing that slider. Only one warmup pitch before exiting. #Tigers — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) August 26, 2023

Bottom Line: The Tigers pitching staff has been banged up

This will seem like a broken record for Tigers fans, who are understandably frustrated with the amount of injuries that their team has suffered in 2023.

Let's hope that Manning's ailment isn't of the serious variety and that he can come back to action soon.