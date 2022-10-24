Detroit Tigers part ways with assistant GM David Chadd

According to a report from Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the Detroit Tigers and assistant general manager David Chadd have mutually agreed to part ways. Stavenhagen added that the Tigers discussed the idea of giving Chadd a different role in the organization but in the end, both sides agreed it was time to move in a different direction. After a disastrous 2022 season, the Tigers hired a new President of Baseball Operations (Scott Harris) and plenty of changes have already been made within the organization.

Tigers discussed the idea of Chadd taking a different role in the organization. Instead they have "mutually agreed" to part ways, per sources — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) October 24, 2022

What role was David Chad in with the Tigers?

Late in the 2021 season, former Tigers GM Al Avila transitioned Chadd to a role where he would have a primary focus on player development and scouting.

At that time, Avila said the Tigers were looking to be a “more progressive” organization.

“We’re looking to be a more progressive organization,” Avila said. “We’ve been a very traditional organization as far as our way of teaching, and we will not lose our old-school ways by any means. But we want to be a little bit more progressive and start using more technology, more science.” Via Evan Woodbury – MLive

David Chadd had been serving as a Detroit Tigers assistant GM, along with Sam Menzin and Jay Satori.