Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris explains decision to part ways with Spencer Turnbull

Today, Scott Harris explains his decision to part ways with now-former Detroit Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull.

The Detroit Tigers made the decision to non-tender pitcher Spencer Turnbull, bringing his time within the organization to a close. And according to Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris, it was simply time for both sides to seek a fresh start.

Spencer Turnbull's 9 year run with the Detroit Tigers organization ends

Turnbull was chosen by the Tigers in Round 2 (63rd overall) during the 2014 MLB Draft, and his Major League debut came in September 2018. However, it was in 2021 that he etched his name into franchise history by pitching the 8th no-hitter in Tigers history against the Seattle Mariners.

He finishes his career in Detroit with a 12-29 record, 255 strikeouts and a 4.80 ERA.

Scott Harris explains decision, says a fresh start was needed

While speaking to media members this afternoon, Harris emphasized that it was imply time for both sides to see a fresh start from one another.

“I think we got to a point where we realized that both sides needed a fresh start,” Harris said. “And so that tender decision was the mechanism by which we created a fresh start for both sides.”

Bottom Line: Good luck to Turnbull

Turnbull's remarkable achievement of pitching a no-hitter during the 2021 season has certainly secured his place in Tigers history, leaving an enduring mark regardless of where he is able to continue his Major League Baseball career.

With this in mind, we express gratitude for his contributions to the organization and extend our best wishes for his future endeavors, and won't be surprised to see him back on the mound as a regular pitcher in the near future for another club.