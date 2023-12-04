He's stick around long term, and now, Detroit Tigers fans react to A.J. Hinch contract extension on social media.

The Detroit Tigers have been pleased with manager A.J. Hinch‘s performance during his tenure with the team, leading to their decision to extend his contract. Today's announcement of a long-term extension has garnered positive fan reactions, suggesting that it's a well-received and strategic move for the organization.

Hinch recently stated that he loves his job in Detroit

During a recent appearance on the ‘Foul Territory' podcast, Hinch stated his preference to remain with the Tigers.

“I couldn’t be happier in Detroit,” Hinch said. “When you go to a place and you start to develop relationships and you start to put your fingerprints on it, you’re bringing coaches in – I now have a new boss structure with Scott Harris and Jeff Greenberg – places start to feel like home. That’s how Detroit feels for me. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

After the news of Hinch's contract extension broke, fans took to social media to express their overwhelming support for the decision.

The Detroit Tigers made the decision to extend manager A.J. Hinch this afternoon Hinch had previously stated that he loves managing the Tigers and wants to stay in Detroit Tigers fans have welcomed the news of the Hinch contract extension

Bottom Line: The A.J. Hinch show continues

The Tigers made significant progress last season, and they're aiming to continue their rebuilding process and become a more competitive team in the American League Central Division. The good news is that Hinch, who has championship experience, is now here for the long haul.

The prospect of the Tigers vying for the division title, reminiscent of their success a decade ago, ignites excitement. Looking ahead to Spring Training in February, anticipation grows for the impact Hinch can bring to the club.