Sharing is caring!

If you follow the Detroit Tigers minor league system, you have undoubtedly heard of guys like Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson but another player who is catching quite a few headlines of late is catcher Dillon Dingler.

On Friday night, Dingler blasted his first Double-A home run as the Erie SeaWolves took on Akron.

Check it out.

The perfect place for that first Double-A home run. 🎙 @Greg_Gania pic.twitter.com/zeXDgfTZFt — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) June 25, 2021