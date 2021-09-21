Detroit Tigers release lineup for afternoon tilt vs. White Sox

Due to the incoming rain, the Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox game that was originally scheduled for Tuesday evening has been moved to 1:10 p.m. ET.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is getting the day off.

Today’s game can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

