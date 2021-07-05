Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Rangers

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are fresh off taking two of three from the division rival Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, and now they’re turning their attention to the Texas Rangers.

The Tigers are in Arlington to begin a three-game set against the Rangers, and it marks their first visit to the brand new Globe Life Field. Tonight’s full lineup:

Nomar Mazara getting rare start vs. a left-handed pitcher as he returns to his longtime home in Texas (albeit in a different park). pic.twitter.com/HTvsTMPW2f — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) July 5, 2021

Tonight’s game begins at 8:05 PM EST, and can be watched on Bally Sports Detroit with additional coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.