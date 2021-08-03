Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers are back at it tonight after a much-needed day of rest yesterday, as they bring in the Boston Red Sox to Comerica Park for a three-game set.

Wily Peralta will be on the mound tonight, while both Harold Castro and Willi Castro take the infield. The full lineup:

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:10 PM EST and can be watched on Bally Sports Detroit, with additional coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.