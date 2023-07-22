Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers reportedly make decision on Alex Faedo

By W.G. Brady
55
0

According to a report from Evan Woodbery, the Detroit Tigers expect to recall RHP Alex Faedo from Triple-A Toledo to start Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Faedo was optioned to Toledo just prior to the All-Star break. The Tigers will likely announce a corresponding move following tonight's game.

Detroit Tigers Alex Faedo

What it Matters for Detroit Tigers

With the Tigers expected to call up Faedo to start Sunday's game against the Padres, the assumption is that they will roll with a six-man rotation until the Aug. 1 Major League Baseball Trade deadline. Faedo will join Tarik Skubal, Michael Lorenzen, Eduardo Rodriguez, Matt Manning, and Reese Olson. With that being said, the Tigers could also decide to send down Reese Olson, who struggled in his last start. Time will tell, but we should have more info following tonight's game.

Faedo by the Numbers

So far in 2023, Faedo is 1-4 with a 6.98 ERA in six starts with the Tigers. He has struck out 28 batters while walking just four in 29.2 innings of work.

Tigers' current 40-man roster

Here is the Tigers' current 40-man roster (Via MLive)

TIGERS’ 40-MAN ROSTER (40)

Left-handed pitchers (6): Tyler HoltonZach Logue,Eduardo Rodriguez, Chasen ShreveTarik Skubal, Joey Wentz.

Right-handed pitchers (14): Beau Brieske, Blair Calvo, Jose Cisnero, Mason Englert,Alex Faedo, Jason Foley,Garrett Hill, Alex Lange, Michael LorenzenMatt Manning, Reese Olson, Will Vest*, Brendan White, Trey Wingenter.

Catchers (3): Eric Haase, Jake Rogers, Donny Sands.

Infielders (12): Javier Báez, Miguel CabreraAndy Ibañez, Ryan KreidlerAndre LipciusNick Maton, Zach McKinstry, Tyler Nevin,Wenceel Perez, Zack Short, Nick Solak, Spencer Torkelson.

Outfielders (5): Akil Baddoo, Kerry CarpenterRiley Greene, Parker Meadows, Matt Vierling.

Players on the active roster are in bold.

Previous article
Heisman Trophy winner believes Michigan Football will win the Natty in 2023

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

U of MW.G. Brady -

Heisman Trophy winner believes Michigan Football will win the Natty in 2023

One former Heisman Trophy winner predicts Michigan Football will win the 2023 College Football National Championship. Do you agree with him?

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.