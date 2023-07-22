Detroit Tigers reportedly make decision on Alex Faedo

According to a report from Evan Woodbery, the Detroit Tigers expect to recall RHP Alex Faedo from Triple-A Toledo to start Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Faedo was optioned to Toledo just prior to the All-Star break. The Tigers will likely announce a corresponding move following tonight's game.

What it Matters for Detroit Tigers

With the Tigers expected to call up Faedo to start Sunday's game against the Padres, the assumption is that they will roll with a six-man rotation until the Aug. 1 Major League Baseball Trade deadline. Faedo will join Tarik Skubal, Michael Lorenzen, Eduardo Rodriguez, Matt Manning, and Reese Olson. With that being said, the Tigers could also decide to send down Reese Olson, who struggled in his last start. Time will tell, but we should have more info following tonight's game.

Faedo by the Numbers

So far in 2023, Faedo is 1-4 with a 6.98 ERA in six starts with the Tigers. He has struck out 28 batters while walking just four in 29.2 innings of work.

Tigers' current 40-man roster

Here is the Tigers' current 40-man roster (Via MLive)

TIGERS’ 40-MAN ROSTER (40)

Left-handed pitchers (6): Tyler Holton, Zach Logue,Eduardo Rodriguez, Chasen Shreve, Tarik Skubal, Joey Wentz.

Right-handed pitchers (14): Beau Brieske, Blair Calvo, Jose Cisnero, Mason Englert,Alex Faedo, Jason Foley,Garrett Hill, Alex Lange, Michael Lorenzen, Matt Manning, Reese Olson, Will Vest*, Brendan White, Trey Wingenter.

Catchers (3): Eric Haase, Jake Rogers, Donny Sands.

Infielders (12): Javier Báez, Miguel Cabrera, Andy Ibañez, Ryan Kreidler, Andre Lipcius, Nick Maton, Zach McKinstry, Tyler Nevin,Wenceel Perez, Zack Short, Nick Solak, Spencer Torkelson.

Outfielders (5): Akil Baddoo, Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, Matt Vierling.

Players on the active roster are in bold.