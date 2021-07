Sharing is caring!

The wait is finally over and the pick is in!

With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers have selected high school P Jackson Jobe.

Welcome to the #RoadtoDetroit! With the third pick in the 2021 #MLBDraft, the Detroit Tigers select RHP Jackson Jobe. pic.twitter.com/Aroy8Eoy1y — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 11, 2021

Nation, do you think Tigers GM Al Avila made the correct pick?