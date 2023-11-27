Detroit Tigers sign P Garrett Hill

According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have secured a familiar face for their pitching roster, re-signing Garrett Hill to a minor-league contract on Sunday. This move comes after Hill was non-tendered by the Tigers earlier in the month, a decision that briefly left his future with the organization uncertain.

Hill Stays with the Tigers Organization

Despite being non-tendered, Hill remains with the Tigers, a testament to the team's continued interest in his potential and abilities. The specifics of his new deal, including whether he will receive an invitation to join the Major League side for spring training, remain undisclosed. However, this contract signifies the Tigers' willingness to maintain Hill within their ranks and continue to develop his skills.

A Season of Challenges

Hill's journey in the major leagues has been challenging. In the 2023 season, he faced significant hurdles on the mound, giving up 20 runs, 16 of them earned, over just 15.2 innings pitched. This performance highlighted areas for improvement, but the Tigers' decision to bring him back indicates their belief in his capacity to evolve and contribute positively to the team.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Garrett Hill Re-Signs with Tigers: The Detroit Tigers have re-signed pitcher Garrett Hill to a minor-league contract, keeping him within the organization despite being non-tendered earlier in the month. Uncertain Major League Prospects: Details regarding Hill's potential involvement with the Major League team in spring training remain unclear, leaving his immediate future in the majors uncertain. Challenging Major League Performance: Hill struggled in the major leagues in 2023, allowing 20 runs (16 earned) over just 15.2 innings, indicating areas where improvement is needed for future success.

The Bottom Line

Garrett Hill's re-signing with the Detroit Tigers on a minor-league contract is a crucial opportunity for him to refine his pitching and make a case for a more permanent spot in the majors. For the Tigers, it's a strategic move to retain a pitcher they believe has unexplored potential. As Hill prepares for the upcoming season, his performance in spring training and beyond will be closely watched by the Tigers' coaching staff and fans, all hopeful for a strong comeback.