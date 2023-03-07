Detroit Tigers’ Spring Training Cuts: 5 prospects sent to Minor League camp

The Detroit Tigers have made their first round of cuts at Spring Training five players to Minor League Camp Pitchers Elvis Alvarado and Adam Wolf, catchers Dillon Dingler and Julio E. Rodriguez and infielders Colt Keith and Justyn Henry Malloy. The Tigers currently have 59 players remaining at camp.

The #Tigers have made their first cuts of spring training.



Reassigned to minor-league camp: Pitchers Elvis Alvarado and Adam Wolf, catchers Dillon Dingler and Julio E. Rodriguez and infielders Colt Keith and Justyn-Henry Malloy.



There are 59 players remaining in MLB camp. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) March 7, 2023

Key Points:

Elvis Alvarado, Adam Wolf, Dillon Dingler, Julio E. Rodriguez, Colt Keith, and Justyn Henry Malloy were sent to Minor League Camp.

The Tigers have 59 players currently remaining at camp.

Five Players Spring Training by the numbers:

Elvis Alvarado

Alvarado has had a rough spring appearing in only two games. In those two games, he only managed to pitch an inning and two-thirds allowing two runs on one hit and struck out one while also walking two. He posted a 10.80 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP along with a 5.4 K/9 and a 10.8 BB/9. Alvarado will likely start the season in either Lakeland or West Michigan.

Adam Wolf

- Advertisement -

Wolf, like Alvarado, had a tough spring appearing in three games going two and two third innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out three. He posted a 6.75 ERA and a 2.25 WHIP. Wolf also posted a 10.1 K/9 and a 6.8 BB/9. He will likely start the season in AA with the Erie Seawolves.

Dillon Dingler

Dingler is the Tigers' 11th-ranked prospect in their system. Entering Spring he was not expected to make the team out of camp, but it gave him a taste of some Big League ball. Dingler played in four of the Tigers' games and had four at-bats and did not manage to get a hit. He did, however, post a slash line of .000/.200/.000, managing to draw a walk and he struck out twice. Dingler is expected to start the season in AA Erie or AAA Toledo.

Julio E. Rodriguez

Rodriguez appeared in two games for the Tigers this spring, going 0 for 3 but he did draw a walk, striking out twice, but did, however, drive in a run. Rodriguez posted a slash line of .000/.250/.000. After spending last season in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, he will most likely start the season in AA Erie.

Colt Keith

Keith was a name to watch entering spring, but manager AJ Hinch told him he would not make the club to start the season. Keith played in seven of the Tigers' games this spring and he went three for eight, notching two home runs and a double. Keith had an RBI also drawing a walk and striking out three times. Keith posted a slash line of .375/.444/1.000. Keith spent last season in High A with West Michigan, he will most likely start the 2023 season with AA Erie.

Justyn-Henry Malloy

Malloy came over to the Tigers this offseason from the Atlanta Braves in a trade that sent Joe Jimenez to Atlanta. Malloy is ranked seventh on the Tigers' top 30 prospects list entering the 2023 season. This spring Malloy failed to get a hit going 0 for 4 in six plate appearances. Malloy struck out three times in those six play appearances and he was hit by a pitch twice. Malloy posted a slash line of .000/.333/.000. Malloy will likely start the season in either AA Erie or AAA Toledo.

Wrap Up

- Advertisement -

There are only 23 days until Opening Day and the Detroit Tigers will have some tough decisions to make trying to cut their roster down to 26 for Opening Day. This will be an interesting next few weeks as the Tigers have 19 games remaining with two of those being split-squad games. We will have to see who makes this team for the start of the 2023 season.