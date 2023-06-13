Detroit Tigers to call up Brendan White to make MLB debut

According to multiple beat writers, the Detroit Tigers will soon be announcing that they are calling up RP Brendan White from Triple-A Toledo for tonight's game against the Atlanta Braves. Jason Beck is reporting that White has taken Garrett Hill‘s locker, which means Hill will almost certainly be sent back to Toledo for the time being.

Tigers to call up Brendan White to make MLB debut

White, who is 24, was originally selected by the Tigers in the 26th Round of the 2019 MLB Draft. So far in 2023, he is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA in 25 games out of the bullpen for Toledo. During that time, he has struck out 43 batters and walked just 10 in 32 innings of work.

An emphasis on attacking the strike zone

Ever since Scott Harris took over as the Tigers' president of baseball operations, he has put a huge emphasis on controlling the strike zone, both on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Since coming to the Tigers organization in 2019, White has struck out 252 batters while walking just 65 in 231.2 innings of work. Those numbers were obviously intriguing to Harris and Tigers manager, A.J. Hinch.