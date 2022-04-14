Dick Vitale tweets out the message we have all been waiting for

Dick Vitale is cancer-free!

On Thursday afternoon, the ESPN legend took to Twitter to break the news that he is cancer-free and that he has been cleared to “RING THE BELL” by his doctor.

Just rec’d GREAT NEWS vs Lymphoma from Dr Brown / he said that after analyzing by bloodwork that I’m clear to RING THE BELL.This is MY @MarchMadnessMBB CHAMPIONSHIP. THANKS to my medical TEAM @SMHCS & Dr Brown @espn STAFF + my family & everyone that has sent me prayers & love

This is obviously OUTSTANDING NEWS, BABY!!!!!

Way to go, Dickie V!

Washington Moneyline (+114): 2-Star Rating Out of 5

Our model is a fan of the underdog Washington Nationals today in their road game at the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates are going with JT Brubaker on the mound while Washington is turning to Joan Adon.

Adon has just two starts and 9 2/3 MLB innings to his name, but he had an excellent 2021 campaign that took him through four levels. The righty opened the year in High-A before flying through the Nats’ system and making his MLB debut.

Washington obviously thinks highly of Adon, and this is a friendly matchup for him versus a Pittsburgh offense that was 28th in wOBA last year (.294) and projects to be a bad lineup once again (28th by FanGraphs’ projections).

Brubaker’s numbers are somewhat intriguing. He pitched to a 4.04 SIERA across 124 1/3 frames in 2021 on the back of a 24.0% strikeout rate and 12.0% swinging-strike rate. His downfall has been taters. Brubaker permitted 2.03 dingers per nine last season and allowed one in three innings in his 2022 debut. The gopher ball could get him today as he does battle with Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell.

We project the underdog Nats to win by a score of 4.77-4.33. We give Washington win odds of 52.4% and rate taking them on the moneyline as a two-star wager.

