Donut Duel: A.J. Hinch’s Verdict on Old Fashioned vs. Glazed

It's a debate that has raged for a while now, which is better an Old Fashioned vs. glazed donut? The merits of each have been argued about and relationships split over due to the opposing sides' stronghold position on their preferred delectable delight. And, the debate has reached the inner reachings of the Detroit Tigers clubhouse.

This morning on MLB Central, Tigers' manager A.J. Hinch joined the show to discuss his club's recent success and eventually, it led to this revelation: he and Jason Foley have a very persistent debate on which donut is better and we thought we'd weigh in.

Old Fashioned vs. glazed donut: Which is better?

Let's be honest, can you really go wrong with either? Obviously, that answer is no, but you can prefer one over the other. So let's give some background:

Old Fashioned cake donuts – a brief history

Old Fashioned cake donuts, renowned for their simplicity and nostalgic appeal, trace their history back to the early 19th century. These delectable treats emerged as a manifestation of early American ingenuity in the realm of baking. Crafted from basic ingredients such as flour, sugar, eggs, and sour cream, these donuts were initially shaped by hand and fried in open pans over an open flame, a far cry from today's modern deep-fryers. The term “Old Fashioned” aptly captures their heritage, harking back to a time when donuts were a rustic, homespun delight, characterized by their slightly crispy exterior and a dense, tender crumb.

As time progressed, the popularity of Old Fashioned cake donuts soared, becoming a staple in bakeries and diners across the United States. Their enduring appeal stems from the wholesome, traditional flavors that resonate with those seeking a taste of the past. The donuts' history is a testament to the evolution of baking techniques, transitioning from hand-shaping to the creation of special molds that standardized their signature shape and texture. While modern iterations might involve variations like glazes, sprinkles, or spices, the essence of the Old Fashioned cake donut remains rooted in a rich history, serving as a delightful link to the bygone days of American culinary craftsmanship.

Glazed donuts – a brief history

The history of glazed donuts can be traced back to the early 20th century, when these delectable treats first emerged as a testament to innovation in the world of baking. The creation of the glazed donut is often attributed to a man named Harry Rawlings, who, in 1937, invented the automated donut machine. This groundbreaking invention allowed for the mass production of donuts and led to the introduction of the iconic glaze. The original glaze was a simple mixture of sugar, water, and vanilla, poured over the freshly fried donuts to create a shiny, sweet coating. This innovation revolutionized the donut industry, making glazed donuts more accessible and popular than ever before.

Over the decades, glazed donuts have evolved to become a quintessential staple in bakeries and coffee shops around the world. Their popularity soared in the 1950s with the rise of fast-food chains, cementing their status as a beloved breakfast or snack option. Glazed donuts have adapted to changing tastes and preferences, with variations like chocolate glazes, colored sprinkles, and flavored glazes adding diversity to the classic treat. Despite these adaptations, the simple pleasure of biting into a freshly glazed donut still carries with it a sense of nostalgia and indulgence, making it a timeless favorite for generations to come.

A.J. Hinch and Jason Foley can't agree

In the segment on MLB Central, the crew asked A.J. about his breakfast choices, to which Hinch replied: “Standard All-American breakfast. You get eggs, you get some form of meat, you get a little bit of fruit…you probably have to chase down a donut, though we've had a bit of an argument…on whether an old-fashioned donut is the best donut, which it's not.”

you stay away from vegtables…they're not breakfast food A.J. Hinch

One thing we can all agree on is this simple thing that A.J. mentioned, as long as Foley is continuing to pump in 97 MPH sinkers and being effective, he can choose whatever donut he wants.

