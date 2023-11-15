Draymond Green facing suspension after putting Rudy Gobert in chokehold [Video]

Draymond Green facing suspension after putting Rudy Gobert in chokehold

In a heated moment during the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors veteran and former Michigan State star, was ejected following an altercation with Minnesota Timberwolves‘ Rudy Gobert. During the altercation, Green put Gobert in a chokehold for multiple seconds, and it is likely that he will be suspended for his actions.

The Warriors and Timberwolves got chippy just two minutes into their in-season tournament game 😳



Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels were all ejected. pic.twitter.com/m7UvULewa2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2023

Draymond Green should be suspended. This is the type behavior the NBA should be punishing. Not players flexing after a poster dunk. pic.twitter.com/RzeALrNj55 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 15, 2023

What Happened?

The scuffle, which unfolded less than two minutes into the game, began between Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels and Golden State's Klay Thompson and quickly escalated when Green put Gobert in a chokehold. The incident's severity was heightened as it involved multiple players, including Warriors coach Steve Kerr rushing to deescalate the situation.

Why it Matters

This event marks another controversial moment in Green's career, following a previous incident where he punched teammate, and former Michigan star Jordan Poole during a team practice in October 2022. Green's actions in this latest altercation may lead to significant repercussions from both the NBA and the Golden State Warriors.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Draymond Green was ejected after placing Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during an NBA game. This is the latest in a series of on-court controversies for Green, including an altercation with a former teammate. The NBA and the Golden State Warriors face a decision on disciplinary actions and setting conduct standards.

Bottom Line – A Critical Moment for Accountability

Draymond Green's recent on-court conduct, culminating in his ejection for placing Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, poses a significant challenge for both the Golden State Warriors and the NBA. This incident, set against Green's history of similar behaviors, necessitates a decisive response from the league and the Warriors. The manner in which this situation is handled will not only affect Green's professional trajectory but also set a precedent for addressing on-court conduct in the NBA. It is a critical moment for the league and the Warriors to uphold standards of sportsmanship and player conduct.