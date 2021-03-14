Dylan Larkin says better results are coming for Detroit Red Wings

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings followed up their offensive outburst against the rival Tampa Bay Lightning earlier in the week by sputtering Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes.

They managed to get a single puck past goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, courtesy of forward Anthony Mantha. However, it was too little, too late as the tally came with 8.9 seconds left in the 3rd period.

Detroit surrendered a shorthanded tally to defenseman Dougie Hamilton shortly into the middle frame, and then an early 3rd period goal from Nino Niederreiter that proved to be the winner.

For captain Dylan Larkin, the team’s structure and play on the ice is improved from last season’s disastrous campaign, and it’s only a matter of time before the results begin to be seen in the standings.

“We want to win,” captain Dylan Larkin said. “We play hard every night. We work for each other. Sometimes, it doesn’t go in. We weren’t hard enough around the net. We need to start seeing results, but I think the structure of our game and working for each other has been far better than what it was last year. It’s been far better than what it was at the beginning of the season, even.

“If we stick with it I do believe we’re going to be successful, we are going to win games. We are going to be in these games that are close games against playoff teams and teams that made it far in the playoffs and we’re going to be learning from it and gaining experience and winning these games.”

Larkin also saw positives in the performance of Mantha, who’s goal tonight gave him his team-leading 8th of the year.

“He’s been putting the puck in the net, which is good to see for him,” Larkin said of Mantha. “He seems to be shooting it more. He’s moving his feet a little more, and that helps as a line. It’s been good and hopefully he can keep going.”

The Hurricanes and Red Wings will once again face each other on Tuesday at 7:30 PM EST.

– – Quotes via Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press Link – –