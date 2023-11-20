Eminem's epic reaction to Detroit Lions' come-from-behind win goes viral

The Detroit Lions‘ thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Bears not only electrified fans at Ford Field but also resonated with famous personalities, including Detroit's own, Eminem. The iconic rapper took to social media to express his exhilaration following the Lions' dramatic 31-26 win, capturing the collective sentiment of the fanbase.

A Tweet That Speaks Volumes

Eminem's viral tweet read, “I can't (expletive) believe it!!!!!! Incredible!!!!!! @Lions thank you for the heart attack!!! Let's (expletive) goooooooooooo!!!!”

I can't fucking believe it!!!!!! Incredible!!!!!! @Lions thank you for the heart attack!!! Let's fucking goooooooooooo!!!! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) November 19, 2023

This outburst of raw emotion from the celebrated artist, known for his deep Detroit roots and avid sports fandom, quickly went viral. In fact, the tweet shown above already has 2.5 million views and counting!

His words reflect not just the excitement of a fan but the passion of a city deeply connected to its sports teams. Eminem's tweet encapsulates the rollercoaster of emotions experienced by Lions fans as they watched their team rally from behind to clinch a nail-biting victory.

Bottom Line: A Viral Moment of Shared Joy

Eminem, we feel you!!! Though yesterday's game was roughly 55 minutes of pain, when the Lions came from behind to shock the Bears, the feeling was absolutely amazing! With that being said, let's hope that moving forward, when the Lions play one of the NFL's bottom feeders like the Bears, they give us a relaxing game!