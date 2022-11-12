Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]

If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.

How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?

From the opening tip, Bates looked like the real deal as he hit shot after shot, many of them being contested, as Eastern Michigan held a 45-42 lead over Michigan at halftime. Each and every time he scored, he would either flex or have something to say to one of the Wolverines’ players. Bates added a couple of thunderous dunks along the way, and when all was said and done, he finished the game with 30 points and five rebounds on 12-of-19 shooting (3-for-6 from beyond the arc.)

Here are Bates’ highlights from Friday’s loss to Michigan.

Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex

If you have watched Hunter Dickinson play for the Wolverines, you are well aware that he can get very emotional after a big play, and he likes to clench his fists and flex from time to time.

On Friday, Michigan got quite the scare from Emoni Bates and Eastern Michigan, but it was Dickinson and the Wolverines who got the final flex.

In 32 minutes of action, Dickinson poured in 31 points on 13-of-17 shooting, while also grabbing seven rebounds along the way.

Up next for Dickinson and the Wolverines is a road matchup against Pittsburgh on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.