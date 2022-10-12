Hunter Dickinson says he enjoys making fun of ‘little brother’ and Ohio State

If you are a Michigan fan, you probably love Hunter Dickinson but if you are not a Michigan fan, you probably cannot stand him.

There is no question about it that Dickinson goes out of his way to annoy his opponents and their fans, and that is especially true when it comes to Michigan State and Ohio State.

What did Hunter Dickinson say about MSU and OSU?

On Wednesday, Dickinson was at the Big Ten Media Days and he was asked about trolling Michigan State on occasion.

In his response, Dickinson took to opportunity to fire a shot at the Spartans.

“I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever going to like me. So why even try? I’d rather they hate me than be average. … I enjoy making fun of the little brother and Ohio State.” Via Zach Shaw – 247 Sports

Dickinson talked about what he learned from Europe trip

As you may have heard, Dickinson and his Michigan teammates recently took a trip to Europe, where they played three exhibition games.

The Wolverines went 2-1 in those games and Dickinson learned that there is still plenty of room for the team to grow.

“The biggest thing I learned is we still have a lot of room to grow. Thankfully we still have almost a month before the season. I think this team does a great job of playing for each other, sharing the ball.” Via Zach Shaw – 247 Sports

During the 2021-22 season, Hunter Dickinson and his teammates were on the NCAA Tournament “bubble” for most of the season (they really were not according to their seed) and they clearly do not want that to happen again during the coming season.