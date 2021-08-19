Emotional Jim Price remembers the late Bill Freehan on Tigers broadcast [VIDEO]

The Detroit Tigers lost a family member, as former catcher and 1968 World Series champion Bill Freehan passed away at the age of 79 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Freehan, who appeared in 155 games during the magical 1968 season, registered career highs in home runs (25), RBIs (84) and runs scored (73) that year. The 11-time All Star played his entire career with the Tigers, appearing in 1,774 games in 1961-76.

Jim Price, a former Tigers catcher in his own right and who also served as backup to Freehan, joined the Tigers broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit to remember his former teammate. And it was obvious that it was a difficult endeavor for Price, as it would be for any of us who lost a close friend.

“Nobody played the game like Bill,” an emotional Price explained.

“Bill was a special guy,” he continued. “He was tough as nails. He and I had an unbelievable relationship – he came to play every day…he’s at peace now.

