In case you have not heard, pop sensation Taylor Swift is in the midst of her Eras Tour 2023, and she was recently at Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions, for a pair of what many have called, ‘epic' performances. With the tour being a big hit across the nation and beyond, ESPN's Mike Clay wrote, “Taylor Swift Fantasy Football Guide: Songs for NFL Players”. Included in the article was a song choice for Lions rookie running back, Jahmyr Gibbs.

ESPN releases Taylor Swift song for Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

For Gibbs, Clay selected Swift's hit, “You Belong With Me”. Here is what Clay had to say about making this selection for the Lions rookie.

“Can't you see that I'm the one … Been here all along. So, why can't you see?”

This one is pretty straightforward if you've seen any coming-of-age rom-coms: The girl next door is unnoticed by the boy she likes, who is dating the popular girl. Can we think of an underrated and/or overlooked player being slept on while everyone is distracted by and infatuated with a similar player? How about a rookie RB selected 12th overall (Gibbs) who can be had in fantasy drafts roughly 30 or so picks after a fellow rookie RB selected eighth overall (Robinson)? Don't get me wrong — I'm on board with the Robinson hype (see “Everything Has Changed” above), but Gibbs could prove to be an even better value. The Alabama product is superfast (Parker Kligerman would be jealous) and set up for a substantial role in a Lions backfield that led the league in RB fantasy points (501) in 2022. Even Kanye would agree Gibbs is a legit fantasy rookie of the year candidate.

I agree with Clay 100% on Gibbs' fantasy football stock. In fact, I can almost guarantee that I will be the guy who will reach a bit just to make sure that I land him on my squad. When it comes to numbers, I would not be surprised at all if Gibbs racks up 70-80 catches and upwards of 1,300 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season.