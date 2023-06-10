Taylor Swift reflects on singing national anthem at Detroit Lions game in 2006

There is perhaps no bigger name right now in the pop music world than Taylor Swift, and she's brought her Eras Tour to the Mitten State for two shows at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions. While her second show has just gotten underway this evening, it was during last night's performance that she took a moment to reflect on her very first appearance in the building, singing the national anthem prior to the annual Lions Thanksgiving Day game in 2006.

Flashback: 16-year-old Taylor Swift sings national anthem at Ford Field

We'll set the scene for you. It was the annual Lions Thanksgiving game, and the Miami Dolphins were in town led by former Detroit quarterback Joey Harrington. Facing him were quarterback Jon Kitna along with current Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who would catch two passes for six yards from Kitna in what would eventually be a 27-10 Dolphins win.

But before the game, it was a 16-year-old and still relatively unknown young lady with signature blonde curls who performed the national anthem:

During last night's show, Swift took a moment to reflect back on that performance nearly 17 years ago.

“The first time that I ever sang at Ford Field was in 2006 at a Lions game singing the National Anthem,” she told the cheering crowd. “I was 16 years old and it was like, the biggest place I had ever seen in my life. I was absolutely losing it. So nervous. Freaking out. And now we’re back on “The Eras Tours.”

Campbell stated earlier in the week that he'd be at one of the shows, along with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Wrapping It Up: Motor City Music Fans swarmed Ford Field to see Taylor Swift

It's pretty incredible the talent that Swift has with regard to songwriting as well as engaging with her worldwide fan base.

We're hoping that the fans who filled Ford Field to the rafters both last night and tonight had a blast seeing the superstar perform!