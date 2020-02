We have no idea what prompted this but ESPN’s SportsNation, which is hosted by Cari Champion, Marcellus Wiley and LZ Granderson, decided to troll the Detroit Lions following the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Whatever moron who runs the SportsNation Twitter account thought it would be funny to remind us all that the Lions have never been to a Super Bowl.

Check it out.

Imagine being the tool who tweeted this out.