Inside the Article: Luff By The Numbers

According to a report from the Detroit Red Wings, they have re-signed forward Matt Luff to a one-year, two-way contract. Luff will be going into his sixth season in the NHL.

Luff, who is 26, initially broke into the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2018-2019 season. During the 2022-23 season, he scored two goals while dishing out two assists in 19 games with the Red Wings.