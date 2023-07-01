The Detroit Red Wings recently released the schedule for their 2023 Development Camp, which will take place at Little Caesars Arena from July 1-5. The camp will include on-ice skill development, off-ice workouts, and a three-on-three tournament. Divided into three teams – Team Howe, Team Lidstrom, and Team Lindsay – participants will receive coaching from the Red Wings player development staff, engage in NHL-level workouts, and attend informative presentations at the LCA. Just moments ago, the Red Wings released the full roster for this year's camp.

Detroit Red Wings Development Camp Roster for 2023

The roster will consist primarily of players drafted by the Red Wings, along with free-agent prospects and undrafted invitees from various leagues. Just moments ago, the Red Wings released the full roster.

Red Wings Draft Picks Will Attend

From Detroit Red Wings:

The camp roster currently consists of 25 forwards, 15 defensemen and six goaltenders.

All 11 players the Red Wings selected at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on June 28-29 in Nashville will be in attendance for Development Camp: forwards Kevin Bicker, Nate Danielson, Noah Dower-Nilsson and Emmitt Finnie, defensemen Brady Cleveland, Andrew Gibson, Larry Keenan, Jack Phelan and Axel Sandin Pellikka, and goaltenders Trey Augustine and Rudy Guimond. Eight of the team's selections from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft are slated to attend, along with five players from the 2021 Draft and six from 2020.