Fans react to news of John Beilein potentially leaving Cavaliers

To say that former Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein’s first season as an NBA head coach has been a disaster would be an understatement.

A terrible record (14-40) coupled with rumors of players tuning him out, and then combined with an infamous misstatement during a film session earlier in the year have led many to believe that Beilein simply isn’t cut out to be an NBA head coach.

And to that end, there have been rumors that Beilein could actually step down before the first of a five-year contract he signed has even been completed.

How are fans reacting to this news?

