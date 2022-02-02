in U of M

Fans react to breaking news regarding Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Within the past half hour, Adam Schefter broke the news that Jim Harbaugh has notified the University of Michigan that he will return for the 2022 season… and beyond if they will have him.

Following the news, fans flooded social media to give their thoughts on Harbaugh’s decision.

