Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Flashback: Detroit Tigers’ Cecil Fielder launches home run out of Milwaukee County Stadium (VIDEO)

Former Detroit Tigers first baseman Cecil Fielder was nicknamed “Big Daddy” for a reason – he hit some pretty big home runs!

On September 14, 1991 when the Tigers paid a visit to Milwaukee County Stadium for a matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. At the top of the 4th inning, Fielder stepped up to the plate and took pitcher Dan Plesac deep, hitting the ball clean out of the stadium for his 41st bomb of the season.

In doing so, he became the first player in the venue’s 22 year history to clear the left-field bleachers with a home run.

As the legendary Ernie Harwell would say, “It’s looooooooong gone!”

By Michael Whitaker

