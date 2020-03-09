56.4 F
Flashback: Steve Yzerman’s Art Van Furniture commercial

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Earlier this month, the home retail industry in Michigan was changed forever as Art Van Furniture announced it was filing for bankruptcy and liquidating all stores.

Let’s throw it back to 2003 when Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman teamed up with the furniture retailer to introduce his own exclusive line of home decor:

“Actually, we don’t get asked to do a lot of stuff,” Yzerman said after launching his line. “I’ve tried to get associated with solid companies to do things that are more than a one-time shot. I think Art Van is a good company. It’s been around a long time.”

Of course, Yzerman knew plenty of winning on the ice, but going into the furniture industry was an entirely new venture.

“I saw what they were doing … but my expertise in furniture is limited,” he said.

Did any of you score any items from his furniture line?

– – Quotes via Brett Snavely of Crains Detroit Link

SourceBrett Snavely
ViaCrains Detroit
