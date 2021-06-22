Former Detroit Tigers prospect Beau Burrows lands with division rival

The Beau Burrows era with the Detroit Tigers has officially come to an end, as he’s been claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins.

An original 2015 draft selection of the Tigers, Burrows recorded a 5.43 ERA with a 0-0 record in 2020.

Burrows became ill during a start with Detroit earlier this month, vomiting on the mound due to the intense heat. He was shortly optioned back to Toledo and designated for assignment. He currently holds a career ERA of 8.64.

Meanwhile, catcher Wilson Ramos cleared unconditional release waivers and is now a free agent.

